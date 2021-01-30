CORONAVIRUS infection rates are continuing to fall across Essex, with all but one area now having rate of below 400 cases per 100,000.

According to figures released by the Government today, Tendring has the highest rate in Essex, of 491.3 cases per 100,000 people.

There were 720 cases confirmed in Tendring in the seven days to January 24.

Castle Point has the second highest infection rate, of 399.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Colchester is third with a rate of 399.4 cases per 100,000 people.

At the other end of the scale, Uttlesford has the lowest infection rate - of 239.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Here are the latest infection rates for all parts of Essex from highest to lowest:

Tendring - 491.3 (720 cases)

Castle Point - 399.4 (361 cases)

Colchester - 392.9 (765 cases)

Thurrock - 383.7 (669 cases)

Braintree - 379.4 (579 cases)

Southend-on-Sea - 374.1 (685 cases)

Basildon - 366.5 (686 cases)

Maldon - 326.5 (212 cases)

Rochford - 319.3 (279 cases)

Chelmsford - 311.1 (555 cases)

Brentwood - 277.8 (214 cases)

Uttlesford - 239.9 (219 cases)

Read more:

England's plan to ease lockdown will be announced around 22 February, with hopes schools will begin reopening from 8 March.

Boris Johnson said this week the “economic and social restrictions” could be eased “then or thereafter,” and it is unlikely that there will be any acceleration of this given that schools remain the Government’s stated priority.

This timetable is based on progress in vaccinating the most vulnerable groups in society by mid-February and then giving the jab time to take effect.

Infection rates will also have to have come down enough to make easing lockdown possible.

When he made his initial announcement on 4 January, Mr Johnson offered “the middle of February” as a tentative date for measures to begin easing.

But Michael Gove has since suggested it was more likely that lockdown would remain in place until March, telling Sky News: “I think it is right to say that, as we enter March, we should be able to lift some of these restrictions, but not necessarily all.”