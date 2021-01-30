MORE than 20 new deaths of patients who tested positive for coronavirus have been announced at hospital trusts in Essex.
The latest NHS England figures show 26 more patients with Covid have died at hospital trusts in Essex.
Of these, 18 took place at Mid and South Essex Hospitals Trust hospitals.
Read more:
- Essex health boss Mike Gogarty's warning on asymptomatic Covid
- South Essex residents insist 'teachers must be next to get Covid vaccine'
- Professor urging NHS to recognise potential 'Covid tongue' symptom
Three more deaths have also been confirmed at the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital.
Two more deaths have also been confirmed at both the Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust in Harlow and the Essex Partnership University Trust, which runs mental health services in Essex.
Another patient has also died at Fryatt Hospital in Dovercourt.
Across England a further 681 deaths of Covid patients were announced in hospitals on Saturday.