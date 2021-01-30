ESSEX could see some outbreaks of sleet and snow on Saturday, with several flood warnings also in place across the county.

Forecasters are predicting a cold and wet day for the majority of the county on Saturday.

Rain shows could turn into sleet or snow this afternoon as temperatures drop to as low as 4c.

Weatherquest UK said on Twitter: "A cloudy day across the region with outbreaks of rain and perhaps some sleet or snow over Essex, Suffolk and the southwest of the region.

"Mainly dry in the north of the region with some sunshine developing later.

"Moderate or fresh easterly wind. Max 5C."

Essex Weather Centre said on Twitter: "Pretty awful out there across Essex this morning with heavy rain and gusty winds.

"As temperatures fall through the day, rain may turn to sleet or wet snow in places. A cold day with highs of 4C.

"Widespread frost and ice overnight into Sunday."

There are also several flood warnings in place across Essex.

As the ground is already saturated with water, it won't take much to cause some surface water flooding.

Four flood warnings are in place at The Mardyke from North Stifford to Purfleet, The River Brain from Black Notley to Witham, The River Colne from Castle Hedingham to upstream of Halstead and The River Wid from Ingatestone, to and including, Writtle.

Another 19 flood alerts have also been put in place by the Environment Agency, warning of flooding in coastal areas.

You can find out about the flood warning here.

Drivers should take extra care on the roads and avoid costal paths if possible whilst flood warnings and alerts are in place.