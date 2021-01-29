TWO people have been left with serious, life-changin injuries following a crash, police said tonight.

An investigation is under way after a Black Audi R8 was in collision with a white Ford C-Max on the B183 in Hatfield Broad Oak in the Uttlesford district.

The crash happened today, Friday 29 January, at 4.30pm

The Audi was travelling from Hatfield Broad Oak in the direction of the Four Ashes in Takeley when it was involved in a head-on collision with the C-Max.

It is believed the Audi may have been trying to attempt to overtake another car, a Volvo, at the time, police said.

The occupants of both the Audi and C-Max were seriously injured and both have been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

Officers remain at the scene of the collision on the B183 and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to hear from anyone who either witnessed the collision or saw the Audi R8 travelling towards The Four Ashes in the moments leading up to the crash. We would also like to hear from anyone with Dash Cam footage."

Anyone with information can contact Essex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, emailing collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.