EMERGENCY railway works to repair a crumbling embankment will be completed this weekend, with lines set to reopen fully on Monday.

Network Rail has been completing repairs to part of the Great Eastern Main Line at Ingatestone since last Friday when part of the embankment became unstable.

It caused a dip in the tracks on one of the lines.

Engineers have been working around the clock to repair the issue but a reduced timetable has been in place this week.

Works to repair the embankment started last Friday

Over the weekend rail replacement buses will run between Witham and Newbury Park as part of planned engineering works to upgrade overhead wiring.

A rail replacement service will also run between Witham and Shenfield for journeys to and from the Southend Victoria line and TfL stations beyond Shenfield.

Passengers are advised to check Greater Anglia’s website or app for the latest travel information and should only travel on the trains if absolutely necessary.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’ve worked non-stop since last Friday to safely reopen the line as quickly as possible. I’m sorry that journeys have been disrupted.

“I know that this work has also been disruptive for those living nearby and I’d like to thank everyone for their patience.

"I’d like to say a special thank you to everyone who has worked with us to give us access to the site.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia Managing Director said: “We’re sorry that customers have been inconvenienced by disruption caused by the landslip at Ingatestone and we’d like to thank them for their patience while safety work has been carried out."

Anyone who has been delayed as a result may be able to claim delay repay compensation at greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay.

Visit greateranglia.co.uk for the latest travel information.