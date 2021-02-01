SCHOOLCHILDREN have been travelling back in time for their latest topic.
Youngsters at Cann Hall Primary School, in Clacton, are continuing to work hard at home and year three pupils were challenged to complete some Stone Age crafts.
It is part of their topic this half-term.
Annie Best, in one of our pictures, chose to make her own clay pot while Ethan Pryer created his own stone age art. It looks great fun - and very messy!
Reception children, meanwhile, have been working hard to keep up with their phonics and maths lessons while our picture spread also features pupils from years one and four.
Deputy headteacher Wendy Byrne said: "We've been so impressed with how our children have been engaging with their home learning and how parents have been supporting them, by coming up with inventive ideas for making their learning practical and fun.
"Our teachers have been receiving so many lovely photos and videos, on a daily basis, of everything they have doing at home."
