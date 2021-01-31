TONIGHT, Cat, I'm going to be Sarah Brightman.

Eight magical words that still bring a beaming smile to the face of Wivenhoe singer Angie Diggens.

Then 17, in February 2005, Angie enjoyed the experience of a lifetime - heart-thumping yet exhilarating - when appearing on TV talent show Stars in Their Eyes.

After telling host Cat Deeley who she was going to be, the former Colchester Institute student walked through the famous smoke-filled doors and belted out Brightman's Think of Me.

Such was the impression she made, Angie won her heat and secured a place in the live final, finding herself up against Luther Vandross, Phil Collins, Celine Dion and Elvis Presley soundalikes.

She looks back with huge fondness on her moment in the TV spotlight.

"It was an amazing experience," said the 33-year-old, who also went to Brightlingsea's Colne Community School.

"I was touring at the time and people used to come up afterwards and say I sounded like Sarah Brightman.

"I was always a fan and loved Phantom of the Opera. It's my favourite musical by far.

"When we realised I sounded like her, we sent the video off and then I got a call from the producers asking if I'd like to take part.

"I loved every second, from having my hair and make-up done to working with a choreographer and singing with an orchestra.

"(Presenter) Cat Deeley was so lovely and down to earth, just as she appears on TV.

"I was one of the youngest contestants and she was particularly supportive.

"I remember her telling me the door to her dressing room was always open.

"I was the bookies' favourite and it was surreal.

"I was very nervous and there were so many other things to worry about, even before I started singing.

"I wore a big, heavy dress and seven-inch heels, so the first mission was to walk through the doors without falling flat on my face. That wouldn't have looked good on telly!

"Then I had to make sure I didn't choke on the smoke being pumped into my face as I walked on."

Stars in her eyes - Angie Diggens as Sarah Brightman in 2005

Angie had to audition before appearing in front of the cameras at Manchester's Granada TV studios.

"It was so much fun and good, old-fashioned Saturday night TV," she said.

"In essence, the show was glorified karaoke and nothing like today's talent shows, where there are huge, life-changing prizes.

"It was such a supportive, enjoyable environment and there wasn't any pressure.

"Social media was nowhere near as prevalent then so my experience wasn't tarnished by people saying horrible things online.

"I'm so glad and grateful it happened then, as opposed to now.

"As a 17-year-old, I'm not sure I'd have been mentally strong enough to deal with the things you have to contend with when you find yourself in the public eye."

Angie, who has a degree in classical music, still works in the industry and has not rested on her laurels since appearing on TV.

She went on a UK tour after Stars in Their Eyes, performing at stunning venues like the Manchester Opera House.

She then set up the Angie Diggens Productions theatre school when she was 22, for children aged three to 18, and produced shows at Clacton's West Cliff Theatre.

Now she is part of the popular classical group Bel Canto Sopranos, alongside Hertfordshire-based friends Gemma Turner and Carrie Audit.

The trio's repertoire includes contemporary songs with a classical twist.

Talented trio - Angie Diggens (centre) with the Bel Canto Sopranos

"Last year was difficult as we couldn't tour," said Angie, who lives in Stanley Road, Wivenhoe, and is engaged to fiancé Dan Moore, who she met when she was touring and he was an assistant theatre manager in Melksham, Wiltshire.

"We had to go back to the drawing board but I'm proud of what we achieved, having put our shows online.

"Our Christmas concert was professionally filmed just before the second lockdown.

"Care homes across the country bought it and friends and relatives of the residents sent us the most lovely messages to include in the show.

"Now we're planning to do the same for Mother's Day.

"We've had lots of orders already and it's lovely to keep working.

"Hopefully it's helping others, providing entertainment and making a difference for people who might be feeling isolated at this time.

"It's a lot of hard work but very rewarding."

Angie combines her singing with being a music teacher and children's nanny.

And while last year was undoubtedly hard for everyone in the entertainment industry, she is proud of the way Bel Canto Sopranos rose to the challenges of the Covid pandemic.

"We didn't want to roll over and accept our fate," she said.

"Our bookings dried up but producing online shows has allowed us to adapt and thrive, rather than being on the back foot.

"We're proud of what we've achieved and hope that, for many of the audience members watching, it was just what the doctor ordered."

For more information on Angie or the Bel Canto Sopranos' online Mother's Day concert, head to www.angiediggens.com and www.thebelcantosopranos.co.uk