A MAN was stopped by police while driving home from court - just minutes after he was slapped with a ban and warned not to get behind the wheel.

Paul Fisher, 63, flouted a six-month driving ban just moments after it was put in place at Colchester Magistrates’ Court in October last year.

After he was hauled back before the court on Wednesday, chairman of the bench Dr James Bettley said: “This is the most flagrant example of driving whilst disqualified as we ever get to see.”

Bethany Richards, prosecuting, told the court police had stopped Fisher’s Volkswagen Golf in Cymbeline Way, Colchester.

Officers found two bottles of beer, one of which was open, on the passenger seat.

After he passed a roadside breath test, the officers discovered he had received a driving ban in court earlier that day.

Fisher had been attempting to drive the 49 miles from the court to his home in Hyde Mead, Nazeing.

He had received a six-month ban for a charge of failing to give his details following an accident.

Fisher, who has 38 convictions for 69 offences, had previously received a three-year jail term in 2007 for driving while disqualified.

In 2015, he was convicted of driving without insurance.

Ms Richards said: “It was made clear to him in court not to drive home that day. He admitted in interview he knew he was disqualified and chose to drive home from court.”

Syam Soni, mitigating, called on magistrates to give Fisher credit for his guilty plea.

He said: “Mr Fisher tells me of his remorse finding himself in this position, and having spoken to him this morning, he is genuinely remorseful.

“It was a stupid mistake on his part, he had no other means of getting home.

“In my submission he has learned his lesson. He has come to court today by medium of his son, who has driven them here. He tells me he is not going to be repeating the mistake again.”

Magistrates ordered Fisher to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £200 in court costs.

He was banned from the roads for nine months, added on to the outstanding six month ban.