IT'S panto time in Wivenhoe - oh, yes it is!

Covid restrictions may have put paid to the town's annual performance but kind-hearted director Shane Diggens has hatched a plan to raise money for the foodbank appeal being run by Humanity First UK.

The 30-year-old has arranged a special virtual viewing of last year's spectacular, Cinderella, to be shown live at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Fun-loving theatre fans can make a donation and watch it live online - or again and again if they wish - and all proceeds will go to the appeal.

Mr Diggens, 30, said: "The idea came from Hazel Humphreys, who played Ronnie the Rat.

"Myself and my sister put it together and now we're hoping to raise something in the region of £500.

"Whatever we raise from donations will be a bonus, though, and I'd ask people to give if they can. Every penny helps.

"I was really pleased with how it went last year and it was great fun to direct and be part of it.

"The audience will get a fun-packed show which they can still be part of, even sat at home."

Last year's panto was written by Brian Ford and will be available to watch via the Wivenhoe Pantomime Group's Facebook page on Saturday night.

To view it head here.

After that, it will stay on the page to be watched again and again.

The show can also be viewed via YouTube, using this link.

Mr Diggens, who lives in Point Clear, is a singer, actor and director and the first time he was part of the Wivenhoe panto was back in 2012.

"I played the dame that year but, since then, I've played the male lead and other main parts, as well as helping back stage and being stage manager, then directing the last two shows," he said.

To make a donation, head here.

