IT'S the end of an era for Colchester.

Debenhams' departure has dealt a blow to the town, having been the anchor store for the Culver Square development when built in 1987.

Today's nostalgia features other fondly remembered department stores lost in recent years.

Debenhams is certainly not the first major retailer to shut its Colchester store.

The likes of Essex-based firm Keddies, Woolworths, British Home Stores and C&A were also high street favourites forced to close their doors to north Essex shoppers.

Keddies used to be on both sides of Queen Street - one half on the corner of what is now Priory Walk (at that time called Kingsway) in premises last used by Peacocks.

The other half was on the opposite side, which currently features the entrance to Curzon Cinema.

The eastern side of Keddies was later a Waring and Gillow, with the joke being Colchester had two W&Gs – the other being Williams & Griffin, now Fenwicks.

One of the town's biggest department stores was The Co-op - the flagship of the Colchester and East Essex Co-operative Society, now merged with Ipswich and Norwich and known as the East of England Co-operative Society.

Other popular stores that have sadly fallen by the wayside are Woolworths, which closed in 2009, BHS (British Home Stores) and C&A.

The latter, which closed in January 2001 with the loss of 40 jobs, was the second big store for Culver Precinct.

Official opening of The Fenwick store in Colchester, ex Williams and Griffin.

BHS

Culver Square in November 1987

C and A in the late 1980s

A current view of the former Co-op store on Long Wyre Street

Keddies shop in Queen st, Colchester. Taken in the early 1980's

Fire at the old Woolworths shop in the High St Colchester.

