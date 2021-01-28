A PLANNED five per cent hike in the policing portion of council tax will go towards the recruitment of 184 police officers this year.

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, is proposing a lift in the policing element of council tax by 4.98 per cent, equivalent to £9.90 a year for a Band D property.

This would increase the amount paid for a Band D property from £198.63 to £208.53.

Under the commissioner’s published plans, the extra cash will be used to fund the recruitment of 52 officers this year.

Another 132 officers are set to be recruited as a result of funding from the Government’s police uplift programme.

Of those extra officers – 30 will be part of a serious violence team – doubling the size of the existing team targeting County Lines and drug gangs.

22 officers will form a domestic abuse problem solving team, working with repeat victims and perpetrators to break the cycle of domestic abuse.

14 officers will be allocated to a proactive domestic team to work alongside current domestic abuse investigation teams, while 14 officers will work within an offender management team, focussed on preventing harm caused by sexual offenders.

Police - the cash will be used to fund extra officers

There will also be three extra dog handlers, the creation of district policing area disruption teams and investment in data protection, IT systems and a federation officer to support officers.

Mr Hirst is proposing no increase in the precept for Essex Fire Service, keeping the amount paid by a Band D property steady at £73.89.

He said: “As a country we are under intense financial pressure, and every penny we spend needs to make a difference.

“We also need to set out clearly what the public can expect to see as a result of this extra funding.

“I have been through the budgets for both services with the chief officers and am convinced that this extra investment is required to get the result we want.

“We have also continued to improve the efficiency of both services and the Essex Police budget alone includes £3.5m additional efficiency savings that will be reinvested in the frontline.

“These budget proposals mean that Essex will be an even safer and more secure county and will help deliver the services that the public want."

He added: "As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic it is more vital than ever that we continue to support our emergency services.

"It is this investment that will continue to push back crime and creates the safe and secure communities that are the bedrock on which communities flourish and businesses grow and prosper."



