HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

WILLIAM JOHN 'BILL' BRAITHWAITE: Braithwaite William John 'Bill' Gone to Sleep after a long illness 15th Jan 2021 aged 77 years. Much loved and loving Husband, Dad and Grandad. Private funeral will take place due to current restrictions. Donations to the RNLI may sent c/o John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

PETER JOHN TOWNDROW: Towndrow Peter John Passed away at The Oaks Care Home on 23rd December 2020 aged 89 years. Much loved Dad to Steve and Brian and devoted Grandad. A private service will be held at Colchester Cemetery on Thursday 28th January 2021 at 11:45 a.m. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Stroke Association may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

PATRICIA HELEN WESBROOM: Wesbroom Patricia Helen Sadly, passed away on 6th January at Colchester Hospital, aged 84. Beloved Wife to Eric, who will be sorely missed. Private funeral service on Monday 25th January 2021.

RALPH GOULD: Gould Ralph Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12th January 2021, aged 93. Husband, father, father-in-law, brother, cousin and friend to so many. Husband of the late Daphne Gould, he will be sadly missed by his children, Jane and Christopher. A funeral service will take place at 3.30pm on Thursday 4th February at Colchester Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but kind donations in Ralph's memory can be made to Parkinson's UK via East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB or by Ralph's tribute page: ralphgould.muchloved.com.

BARBARA MARY WESTBROOK (NÉE MAW): Westbrook (née Maw) Barbara Mary Age 95 Sadly passed away on 7th January. Loving wife of the late Mike and mother to Jenny, Tim, Chris, Antony and Ralph. Greatly missed Nana and Great-Grandma. Funeral service will be at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday 9th February at 2.00pm. Restricted numbers apply. Family flowers only. Donations welcome to the Alzheimer's Society at www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Chelmsford, St John's House, 91 Wood Street, Chelmsford CM2 8BH; tel 01245 290909.

WALTER STANLEY “WALLY” GRIMSEY: Grimsey Walter Stanley "Wally" Sadly passed away 10th January 2021. Aged 96. Dearly loved Widower of Daphne. Dad to Sheila and Angela and Son-in-law Mick. Grandad to Andrew & Mandy and Christopher & Laura. Great Grandad to Rose & Ruby. Very dear friend to Jan. Will be greatly missed by us and all who knew him Funeral on Friday 12th February 2021 10.15 am at Colchester Crematorium. (Sadly due to the current restrictions attendance by invitation only) Family flowers only but donations, at Dad's request, to St Helena Hospice are most welcome via the East of England Co operative Funeral Service.

MARGARET LILIAN PEDDER: Pedder Margaret Lilian Age 89 Passed away peacefully on 2nd January. Loving wife of the late Kenneth, mother of Dawn and Belinda, and a dear Grandma and Great-Grandma. Funeral service will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday 27th January at 9.30am. Restricted numbers apply. Family flowers only. Donations welcome to Dementia UK at www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT; tel 01206 760049.

HANS HAAGENSEN: With much love from all the family and friends HANS HAAGENSEN Passed away peacefully on 14th January 2021 of Covid 19 Pneumonia at Colchester General Hospital. Funeral at Colchester Crematorium at 10.15 on 2nd February 2021 by invitation. Much loved and much missed by family and friends world wide. A treasure never forgotten.

ANGELA MILNE: Milne Angela It is with great sadness for Andrew and Kevin Milne to announce the passing of Angela Milne on January 5th 2021. A devoted Wife to Christopher Milne, Angela was a loving and caring Mother, as well as a Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Sleep well and now with dad watching over us all. Donations welcome to St Helena Hospice may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester - Stanway, 8 Chapel Road, Stanway, Essex, CO3 0PU Tel: 01206 489212.

DAMIAN STOCK: Damian stock 19-06-1976 06-01-2021 It is with inconsolable sadness that the Westbrook family announce the death, in his sleep, of their beloved son Damian. Missed so much by Robert, Veronica, Celia, and Howard Stock and his family in America. We thank everyone for the love, prayers and cards at this time. The funeral is at Colchester Crematorium on the 10th of February. Sadly only invited Mourners. Flowers in your own homes to remember Damian.

JOAN MIRIAM FROST: Frost Joan Miriam Passed away peacefully on Monday 4th January 2021, aged 95 years. Dearly loved Sister and Aunt. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 3rd February 2021 at Colchester Crematorium. Private service only. Donations may be made to St Helena Hospice.

AUDREY GROGAN: Audrey Grogan On January 4th 2021 at Blackbrook House, Dedham aged 109 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Formerly of Ardleigh and Frinton-on-Sea. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place. Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. Donations, if wished for Frinton Free Church may be sent to Farthing Funeral Service, Deben House, 650, Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, IP4 4PW or online at www.farthingfunerals.co.uk

MAUREEN PEGGY BLAND: Bland Maureen Peggy Sadly, passed away on Saturday 19th December 2020 aged 73 at Colchester General Hospital. Dearly beloved Wife, Mum, Grandma who will be greatly missed. Private funeral service has taken place. Donations if desired to Essex Air Ambulance.

(EILEEN) MARY ESCOTT: Escott (Eileen) Mary On 10th January peacefully at Read House, Frinton-on- Sea, Mary of Walton-on-the-Naze aged 93 years. Much loved Wife of the late Ron, dear Stepmother to Peter, Maryanne, Jane, John and Caroline. Also Dear Aunt to Martin, Catriona, Anne, Tim, Andrew, Clare and Angela. Due to the present circumstances there will be a private family funeral service to be held at Weeley Crematorium on Wednesday 10th February at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Mary may be sent to Arthritis Trust c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

JEAN MARGARET BARTRAM: Bartram Jean Margaret Sadly passed peacefully away on 7th January 2021 after a brave fight with cancer, at the Oaks Care Home, Colchester. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron Bartram; dear mum of Nigel and granny of Oliver, Samantha and Hollie. Mother-in-law to Deborah. Funeral Service at Plume Avenue United Reformed Church on Monday 8th February 2021 at 10.30 am, followed by private burial at Colchester Cemetery. Regrettably due to Covid regulations attendance will be by invitation only. Flowers if desired, to East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road. Colchester CO1 2DB.

WILLIAM REGINALD GORDON HARK: Hark William Reginald Gordon Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 30th December 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved Husband, Father, Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral service will take place on Friday 5th February 2021 at Colchester Cemetery. Private service only. Donations may be made to St Helena Hospice please.

SYLVIA DAWN PERFECT: Perfect Sylvia Dawn Passed away in Colchester General Hospital on 17th January 2021, aged 79 years. Much loved Wife, Mum, Nan and Great Nan. Sadly missed by all who knew her. Private funeral will take place due to Current restrictions. Enquiries c/o John J Smith Funeral Service 01206 761800.

STAN (STAN THE MAN) MILLS: Stan Mills (Stan The Man) Sadly passed away 8th January 2021 from short illness. Much loved Husband of Val, Dad to Louise, Stepdad to Marie, Grandad to Seth and Maddie. Brother, Uncle, Biker and Friend to many. Funeral service 8th of February, Seven Hills, Ipswich. Due to the covid19 virus private funeral by invite only.

STEPHEN JOHN WOODIWISS: Woodiwiss Stephen John Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 3rd January, aged 57. Dear Son of Phyllis and the late John, Dad to Rebecca & Sam, Brother to Peter and Uncle to Nieces & Nephew at Brightlingsea. Will be sorely missed by family and friends. Funeral Service at Three Counties Crematorium on Tuesday 16th February at 2.30pm, by invitation only. Funeral to be streamed via webcast, details of which may be obtained from Janet C. Davies Funeral Directors. Family flowers only, please. Donations in Stephen's memory, made payable to Headway or Diabetes UK via www.hunnaball.co.uk or c/o Janet C. Davies Lady Funeral Directors, 233 High Street, Kelvedon, Essex CO5 9JD. 01376 573 691.

SUSAN GLYNIS MASON: Mason Susan Glynis Passed away at home on 7th January 2021, aged 67 years. Beloved Wife of Tony, much loved Mum of Tracy, Mother-in-Law to Steve and a dear Nan to Dan and Jodie. Susan will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Service will take place. Donations in memory of Susan may be made to St Elizabeth Hospice and sent to Geo Paskell Funeral Service, 15 High Street, Manningtree, Essex, CO11 1AG or online at www.hunnaball.co.uk

ROY WILLIAM TYCER: Tycer Roy William Passed away on Monday 11th January 2021 aged 88 years after a long illness bravely borne. Devoted Husband and loving Father and Grandfather. Much loved by all his family and friends, he will be sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday 11th February at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to CLIC Sargent may be sent to Geo Paskell Funeral Service, 15 High Street, Manningtree, Essex, CO11 1AG or online at www.hunnaball.co.uk