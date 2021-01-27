THE weekly coronavirus rate has dropped in areas across Essex.

Significant progress has been made in driving the number of new cases down in the county in the two weeks leading up to January 22, the latest complete Public Health England data shows.

The data shows that Harlow has the highest weekly coronavirus rate in the county with 588.4 new cases per 100,000 population, while Uttlesford has the lowest rate with 298 new cases per 100,000 population.

But the rate in all local authority areas in the county has decreased in the most recent week of figures.

Here are the latest weekly coronavirus rates in all Essex local authority areas, compared to the rates recorded the previous week.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 22; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 15:

Harlow, 598.4, (521), 847.6, (738)

Tendring, 594.3, (871), 888.4, (1302)

Thurrock, 470.9, (821), 833.4, (1453)

Braintree, 457.4, (698), 561.6, (857)

Southend-on-Sea, 450.0, (824), 641.6, (1175)

Colchester, 444.8, (866), 598.9, (1166)

Basildon, 418.3, (783), 574.8, (1076)

Maldon, 392.8, (255), 520.6, (338)

Chelmsford, 353.2, (630), 598.1, (1067)

Uttlesford, 298.0, (272), 431.6, (394)

An interactive map produced by the government using Public Health England data shows the progress made in driving the weekly coronavirus rate down across Essex.

Darker colours represent a higher coronavirusu rate, with areas shaded in deep purple having a weekly coronavirus rate of more than 800 new cases per 100,000 population.

A lighter purple signifies an area has a rate of more than 400 new weekly cases per 100,000 population, dark blue is between 200 and 399, light blue is between 100 and 199, and green is between 50-99.

The map shows the cases in south Essex in the week to January 7 and the week to January 21

The map on the top, showing the figures in south Essex for the week leading up to January 7, is dominated by high coronavirus rates shaded in purple.

Whereas the map showing the most recent complete figures, from the week leading up to January 21, has blue.

This map shows the cases in Colchester and Tendring in the week to January 7 (above) and January 21 (Below)

This map shows a fall in cases and infection rate across Colchester and Tendring.

This map shows the cases in mid Essex up to January 7 (above) and January 21 (below)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 26 (8%) have seen a rise in case rates, 289 (92%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Eslwhere in England Knowsley in Merseyside continues to have the highest rate, with 1,330 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 22, the equivalent of 881.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,134.1 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 15.

Sandwell in the West Midlands has the second highest rate, down from 935.0 to 808.3, with 2,655 new cases.

Slough in Berkshire is in third place, down from 1,033.8 to 753.0, with 1,126 new cases.