IT'S been a sad week for Colchester.

Debenhams, one of the town's largest stores, is officially closing as part of a multi-million pound takeover by fashion retailer Boohoo.

The online giant has bought the brand but is not taking on its stores or workforce.

Debenhams stores will therefore close for good as part of a structured winding down of the business.

As many as 12,000 staff are set to lose their jobs, including those who work in the Culver Street West store, in Culver Square Shopping Centre.

It's a huge blow for the town, given that Debenhams has been one of Colchester's favourite and most popular stores since opening in October 1987.

It was built as part of the Culver Square development and stood the test of time along with other former favourites like Woolworths, Adams, Hamells and C&A.

We've dipped into our photo archive and found ten of our favourite pictures from recent years.

Strike a pose - Jacob Coole, from Colchester, beat 6,500 youngsters to reach the final of a modelling competition run by Debenhams. He is pictured with with mum Tess in April 2010

Special visit - the Right Rev Stephen Cottrell visited Colchester town centre in March 2011. He is pictured with town chaplin Rev Alison Finch and Debenhams staff Thelma Stang and Shelagh Elbourne

Bathtime - store manager Andrew Ward sat in 150 tins of spaghetti hoops to raise money for Breast Cancer Research. He was hoping to raise £1,000+ and is pictured here in Debenhams. He is pictured here in June 2011

New look - Debenhams spruced up their restaurant in 2012. Pictured here are food service staff, from left, Dan Abrahams, Ben Harley, Stewart Batholomew, Naomi Sherman and Kyle Porter

Model looks - Debehnhams fashion models Erika Suggett, Adam Andress and Emily Barrell took part in a Culver Square Advertising promomotion in May 2013

Model search - Debenhams held a children's fashion show in June 2013. Billy Porter is pictured strutting his stuff on the catwalk

Special visitor - Father Christmas paid a visit to Debenhams in 1989

Milestone moment - the first staff picture, taken shortly after the store opened in October 1987

Looking down from up high - this picture was taken from the roof of Debenhams in July 1987. It shows the progress builders were making with the Culver Square development