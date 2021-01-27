TRIBUTES have flooded in from across the world to a beloved yachtsman, journalist and author who put Brightlingsea on the sporting map.

Bob Fisher, who was born and bred in Brightlingsea, passed away at his home in Lymington on Monday following a battle with cancer. He was 85.

After developing a love of sailing growing up in the coastal town Mr Fisher went on to be a world champion sailor and a navigator on record-breaking cross Atlantic challenges.

A sailor from his childhood years, he trained as a dentist before turning to journalism.

But his love of racing on water never diminished and he became a world champion in the fireball and hornet dinghies in the 1960s.

His career as a journalist was also extremely successful and saw him report on 16 America's Cups for the Guardian between 1958 and 2013.

He also wrote books on the world famous event.

He was also set to report on the Tokyo Olympics this year for the paper.

Sir Ben Ainslie, the most successful sailor in Olympic history, paid tribute to Bob on Twitter.

Bob Fisher and Sir Ben Ainslie. Picture: @AinslieBen/Twitter

He said: "Saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Fisher, whom many considered the doyen of yachting correspondents.

"He gave a huge amount to sailing through his passion for the sport #sailonBob."

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail single handed and non-stop around the world between 14 June 1968 and 22 April 1969, has also paid tribute to Mr Fisher, with whom he teamed up with for a Round Britain Race.

He said: "Bob Fisher, a great friend, a great character, and a great loss.

"Bob Fisher brought to yachting journalism not just a command of the language, but a very deep knowledge of the sport."

British Sailing also paid tribute to Mr Fisher on Twitter.

It said: "RIP Bob Fisher - skilled wordsmith, legendary raconteur, champion of our sport and a true gent. Fair winds."

Yachts & Yachting magazine said: "All of us at Yachts & Yachting magazine are desperately sad to hear the news that our longest-serving and most brilliant writer, the great Bob Fisher, has died.

"Our thoughts today are with Bob's family."

Bob Fisher is survived by his wife Dee, two children Alice and Carolyne, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.