PRIME Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to House of Commons this afternoon about the UK's fight against coronavirus.

The statement will take place at 1.15pm and replaces one which was set to be delivered by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

There is talk he could outline the criteria which will be used for when coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased in England.

It comes amid pressure on the Prime Minister from Tory MPs to outline a roadmap out of the restrictions, particularly on the reopening of schools.

The Covid Recovery Group – made up of lockdown-sceptic Conservative MPs – has said the Government should begin unlocking from early March, when vaccinations for the most vulnerable have taken effect.

On Tuesday the UK's coronavirus death toll officially passed 100,000 - the fifth highest total across the world.

Mr Johnson led a press briefing on Wednesday evening following the grim milestone.

He said: “I think on this day I should just really repeat that I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and, of course, as I was Prime Minister I take full responsibility for everything that the Government has done.

“What I can tell you is that we truly did everything we could, and continue to do everything that we can, to minimise loss of life and to minimise suffering in what has been a very, very difficult stage, and a very, very difficult crisis for our country, and we will continue to do that, just as every government that is affected by this crisis around the world is continuing to do the same.”

Home Secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel will also be speaking in Parliament this afternoon.

She will outline further steps the Government will be taking to ensure there is “less flow of individuals” into England to control new strains of coronavirus, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick confirmed.

He told Sky News: “The Prime Minister has said we do want to go further and the Home Secretary will be making a statement in Parliament later today about further steps we are going to take in this country to ensure that there is less flow of individuals in.”