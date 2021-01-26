IN LESS than two months, households across Tendring will be asked to take part in Census 2021.

The census is a once-in-a-decade survey which gives us the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in England and Wales.

It has been carried out every decade since 1801, with the exception of 1941 because of the Second World War.

It will be the first ran predominantly online, with households receiving a letter containing a unique access code, allowing them to complete the questionnaire on their computers, phones or tablets.

However, there will be plenty of support available for people who are not confident with online services, and paper questionnaires will be automatically issued in areas where the Office of National Statistics (ONS) has identified residents are more likely to need them.

Iain Bell, deputy national statistician at the ONS, said: “A successful census will ensure everyone from local government to charities can put services and funding in the places where they are most needed.”

“This could mean things like doctors’ surgeries, schools and new transport routes. That’s why it is so important everyone takes part and we have made it easier for people to do so online on any device, with help and paper questionnaires for those who need them.”

Census day will be on March 21, but households across the country will receive letters with online codes, or paper questionnaires, allowing them to take part from early March.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring District Council councillor responsible for partnerships, added: “Census results are really interesting and they help to shape how we and others deliver services – it is so important everyone takes part.”

The census will include questions about your age, work, health, education, household size, sex and ethnicity. And, for the first time, there will be a question asking people whether they have served in the armed forces, as well as voluntary questions for those aged 16 and over on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Results will be available within 12 months, although personal records will be locked away for 100 years, kept safe for future generations.

For more information, visit www.census.gov.uk.