A NEW map has been released showing which parts of north Essex are at most at risk from rising sea levels.

The impact of Storm Christoph, which brought flash flooding across the county, last week reminded us just how easily a few inches of rainfall can brings things to a halt.

But although we hope we never see such scenes under normal circumstances, a climate change organisation has predicted what areas will be hardest-hit as sea levels continue to rise.

Climate Central, which is a non-profit organisation which reports the latest climate news from across the globe, has developed this interactive map showing the predicted situation.

It is just a prediction, but based on scientific data collated by the group.

The organisation warns users the map does not account for factors including the frequency of storms, erosion, or how rivers contribute to rising sea levels.

It also warns estimates do not factor in man-made structures to prevent further damage including seawalls - meaning it is likely some areas will not face the true expected scale of damage.

Our part of Essex is surrounded by miles of beautiful coastline, which means the area is more at risk from rising sea levels than most.

We've looked at what the predictions are for rising sea levels in north Essex over the coming decades.

Flooding map

A map of North Essex produced by Climate Central

Colchester

River Colne flooding map

The majority of Colchester town looks set to escape the predictions of widespread flooding as a result of rising sea levels.

However, the areas of the town along the River Colne's banks, such as the Hythe, are at greatest risk as those areas are highlighted in red, meaning they could be partially below the annual flood level by 2030.

Of course we already know there are significant problems with flooding in Hythe, with Haven Road a hotspot, however, it appears things could get worse due to climate change.

Cowdray Avenue and parts of Castle Park could also suffer from further flooding in future whilst parts of coastal town Wivenhoe could be below the annual flood level by 2030.

A flood barrier was installed in Wivenhoe about 30 years ago to protect parts of Colchester, Wivenhoe and Rowhedge which are vulnerable to tidal surges from the North Sea.

Mersea and Brightlingsea

Mersea flooding

Another hotspot is Mersea which is no stranger to flooding.

Every day residents have to abide by the tides to get over The Strood, the only road on and off the island with high spring tides preventing the causeway being crossed.

Water also laps up along Coast Road during high tides and woe betide anyone who has left their car in the seafront car park.

But according to Climate Central, things could get significantly worse by 2030.

Its map shows a large portion of the island covered by red, meaning it could be partially below the annual flood level by 2030.

Other parts of the north Essex coast are also vulnerable including Brightlingsea.

The coastal town is set to be badly affected around its entire circumference.

Jaywick, Clacton, Holland and Frinton

Clacton flooding map

As we move into Tendring there are large swathes of the area which are coloured red on the map.

The area around Point Clear and St Osyth is particularly bad.

A rise in sea levels could also have a significant impact on Jaywick.

Whilst the majority of Clacton is predicted to escape unscathed, Holland and Frinton are likely to be affected whilst inland areas like Thorpe and Weeley Heath could also be impacted.

Walton

Walton maps

The famous Walton Backwaters are very much at risk due to rising sea levels.

Hamford Water Nature Reserve is predicted to be below sea level by 2030, with some areas seriously at risk of disappearing.

The map is just a prediction of course and there are mitigation factors to consider.

Harwich

Harwich flooding map

The area surrounding Harwich Port is at risk and coloured red on the map.

Parkeston and the areas surrounding the A120 could also be covered with water by 2030.

Dedham, Manningtree and Mistley

Dedham, Manningtree and Mistley

The world-famous Dedham Vale is at risk from the rising levels of the River Stour over the coming decade.

Along with parts of Mistley and Manningtree, Dedham could be hit by rising sea levels by 2030.

You can explore the map for yourself here.