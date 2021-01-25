A TALENTED musician who worked tirelessly for the Royal British Legion has died, aged 90.

Peter John Austin, known affectionately as Johnny, won several competitions as a standard bearer for the charity.

He had the honour of carrying the standard along London's Horse Guards Parade on Remembrance Day and twice at the Royal Albert Hall Festival of Remembrance.

Mr Austin was secretary of the Royal British Legion's St Osyth branch and organised poppy appeals in the village until 2009.

He also organised standards for the former military tattoos in Colchester.

Mr Austin was born in St Osyth and left school at 14, when he went into the motor trade and became an apprentice at Fitch and Sons.

In 1977 he had a change of career and became caretaker at the Sir Martin Frobisher Academy, in Jaywick.

In addition to his caretaker duties, he also played music in assemblies and school plays.

Mr Austin was well known for his musical talents, having started playing the piano when he was nine.

By the age of 14, he had already joined a 12-piece dance band and played regularly at dances across north Essex.

He went on to have his own band, The P.J. Trio, and played at dinner-dances at Highfield Grange Holiday Park and The Waverly Hotel, both in Clacton.

He also played the summer seasons at the town's Kingsley Hotel and Rosebank Holiday Park.

After retiring, Mr Austin went on to play for The Sapphires entertainment group and performed for clubs and at charity shows in the Clacton area.

He was member of St Osyth Priory Lodge for 50 years and was also involved with other masonic lodges across north Essex.

Mr Austin was married to Betty for 64 years before losing his wife in September.

He leaves daughter Lynn, son David and daughter-in-law Karen.

He also had four grandchildren, Chris, Samantha, Daniel and Lee, and a great-grandson, Cameron.

A donation page in his memory has been set up for anyone wishing to donate to the Royal British Legion.

To make a donation, head to www.peter-austin-1930-2021.muchloved.com/

Mr Austin's funeral is taking place at St Peter and St Paul Church, in St Osyth, on February 15.

