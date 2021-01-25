A WEATHER warning has been issued for the whole of Essex, due to freezing temperatures causing icy conditions on the roads.
Much of the county saw flurries of snowfall across the weekend and it appears the cold snap isn't going away just yet.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice, with temperatures plummeting as low as -3c overnight on Sunday.
And the Met Office is warning of travel disruption as further freezing temperatures arrive on Monday morning.
It is warning of the dangers of slips and falls on icy surfaces as well as icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The weather warning is set to remain in place until 11am this morning, after which temperatures will improve slightly.
