SCHOOLCHILDREN have tapped into technology to get the most from their lockdown learning.

Pupils at Hamford Primary Academy, in Walton, have been boosted by the delivery of 130 Chromebooks and ten iPads.

They been issued by the school, meaning more than one in three children now has a device at home to support them with their remote learning.

They can access their lesson timetables, participate in live assemblies and upload their work.

Remote learning - Bernie Higgins, from year six, is hard at work

Hamford has also managed to secure a grant from Asda, allowing every child pupil to receive a stationary pack that includes a pen, pencil, ruler, sharpener, rubber and colouring pencils.

Principal Chris Joy said: “I'm so proud of how our school community has come together to ensure a smooth transition to home learning.

"The pupils have shown remarkable resilience in adapting to their new learning environments and continue to amaze us with the incredible work being shared with teachers every day.

“The staff are dedicated to providing support and encouragement for parents, carers and pupils everyday to allow continuous learning at home and for those in school.

Plenty to write about - year two pupil Daisy Clement

"We are providing a mixture of pre-recorded and live lessons to cater for all needs at home, along with differentiated learning so it is accessible to all.

"With uncertain times ahead for education, Hamford strives to give pupils, parents and carers the support they need in order to ensure learning continues, despite the disruption to all.”

Hamford has again remained open for key worker and vulnerable children.

Fully focused - Edward Higgins, from year two All smiles - Joseph Rose is a year one pupil at Hamford Connected - Joshua Ashforth, from year four, is working hard at home Going places - look at this super creation designed by year five pupil Logan Ritchie-Fagg Beaming - year one pupil Olivia King Making notes - Orson Sibley is in year six at Hamford All heart - year six pupil Penny Ward

READ MORE:

New principal Nicola is taking the reins at Colchester school

Little ones enjoy a home-from-home environment at this Colchester nursery

'It has gone in a flash' - principal prepares to bid farewell after 25 years at school

IN PICTURES: Life continues at a fun, frantic pace for nursery school children

How a new course in north Essex is helping teachers start training without a degree

School's Covid rock snake is a reminder of moment in hiss-tory