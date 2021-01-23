TWO men have been charged with drug offences following two separate investigations in north Essex.
Police were investigating drug suppliers in Colchester and Clacton when the arrests were made.
Joseph Ayorinde, 21, from Ilford was arrested on Friday and was later charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.
He is set to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today (January 23).
Jace Ennis, 33, from Ipswich was also arrested on Wednesday and was subsequently charged possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine among other offences.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "Joseph Ayorinde, 21, of Henley Road, Ilford, was arrested yesterday, Friday, January 22.
"He has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday January 23.
"Jace Ennis, 33, of Queens Way, Ipswich, was arrested on January 20.
"He was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, possession of cannabis and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.
"He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on January 21 and was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on February 18."
