Fast Covid testing centres have been set up across Essex to help get coronavirus infection rates down.
Councils across the county have been working together to set up sites in the last month where residents can find out if they have Covid in as little as 30 minutes.
The lateral flow tests are being offered to people who are not showing any symptoms of coronavirus.
Bosses hope it will help to identify residents who are spreading the virus without knowing.
This is where all the fast test sites are based in Essex:
- Leisure World, Colchester
- West Maldon Community Centre, Maldon
- Long Meadows Community Centre, Harwich
- Witham Town Football Club, Witham
- Central Baptist Church, Chelmsford
- Waterside Farm Leisure Centre in Somnes Avenue, Canvey
- Megacentre in Brook Road, Rayleigh
- Towngate Theatre in St Martins Square, Basildon
- The Place Leisure Centre in Northlands Pavement, Pitsea
- University Square, Southend
- St Aidan's Church in The Fairway, Leigh
- Shoebury Youth Centre in Delaware Road, Shoebury
- The Nightingale Centre, Warley
- Theydon Bois Village Hall
- Civic Centre, Harlow
Tests are by appointment only and bookings can be made online.
You can only book a test if you are a resident in any of the areas listed above.
Read more: MP says 10,000 over 80s in north Essex set to get Covid vaccine this weekend
Dr Mike Gogarty, Essex’s Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said: “Thousands of people have already been tested at the fast testing centres we have opened.
“Testing people who feel well will help to identify the hidden cases in the community – people who may be unwittingly infecting others. If you test positive following one of the new fast tests, you will be asked to self-isolate, and take a further test to confirm the initial result.
"If positive, you will also be required to disclose any close contacts to the local or national contact tracing service.
“It is absolutely vital that in addition to these efforts, everyone continues to adhere to the appropriate Covid-19 guidance.
"This includes working from home wherever possible and socially distancing, particularly in indoor settings that are permitted to remain open, such as essential shops and supermarkets.
"Behave as if those around you have Covid-19 and maintain a two-metre distance from anyone outside of your household or support bubble at all times.”