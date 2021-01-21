AN interactive map has shown how many people have died with Covid in each area of Tendring.

It allows you to see the number of deaths registered in the period March to December 2020, where Covid was the underlying (main) cause on the death certificate.

As local data is only available up to December, the numbers of deaths in the map will not reflect the latest trends.

You can enter your postcode to see the number of deaths in your area.

The size of the circle represents the number of deaths.

The worst affected area in Tendring is Walton & Frinton Coastal, where there have been 25 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Here is how many deaths were reported in each area of Tendring:

Walton & Frinton Coastal - 25

Frinton West & Kirby - 21

Alresford, Great Bentley and Thorrington - 16

Jaywick & St Osyth - 15

Holland-on-Sea - 14

Clacton East - 13

Clacton North - 11

Harwich Town & Dovercourt - 11

Manningtree & Mistley - 10

Harwich Parkeston - 10

Brightlingsea & Point Clear - 9

Harwich West & South - 7

Clacton Rush Green - 7

Clacton Bocking's Elm - 7

Clacton West - 6

Weeley & Thorpe-le-Soken - 5

Elmstead Market & Ardleigh - 3

Search the map here:

The number of deaths at the district's hospitals is now 46 in total, 19 at Clacton and 27 at Dovercourt, although many patients from the district will travel to Colchester Hospital.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.

You can view the full map and browse other areas by clicking here.