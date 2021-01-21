LITTLE ones are continuing to have fun at a Colchester nursery.

Despite everything going on in the outside world, these children are being well looked after at Second Steps Day Nursery.

Ninety-nine youngsters attend throughout the week, with 23 in the breakfast and after-school club at the Shrub End Road setting.

Second Steps Day Nursery has been open throughout the pandemic with a lot of key workers' children attending.

Manager Megan Lefley said: "We've continued to create a normal home-from-home environment for our children and pride ourselves on our exceptional safety regulations, when it comes to Covid.

"We've made sure they continue to enjoy regular events, like Pudsey Day for Children in Need and Harvest Festival.

"And we made sure they had lots of fun celebrating Christmas.

"At that time we were lucky enough to give something back to our community, giving out care packages throughout December.

"For each day of the month, we handed out small gift bags to key workers, such as the police, pharmacy and local school.

"This was in addition to offering promotions such as no registration fee when signing up in December and January and competitions for parents to win a free session and Christmas hamper."

Thank you - Ashley and Vinnie-Ray Crowther and Brooke Lungley deliver a gift bag to local policemen, in the run-up to Christmas Raising valuable funds - Aiden Avant and Sonny Stalley took part in the nursery's Pudsey day, for Children in Need Big smiles - little Kayden Hart is enjoying his day at Second Steps Day Nursery Hanging out - Lyla Ford, Reggie Gibbins, Henry Birtle, Isabelle Brewer, Jude Farrow and Edward Overland Spooky fun - Emily Gibson, Sophie Robinson, Charlotte Brown (staff), Isabelle Brewer and Rose Pulling enjoying Halloween Cooking up a treat - Jacob Gibbins Sweet treats - Reggie Gibbins enjoys some marsh mallows Ball pool - Robyn Whittaker is having plenty of fun Paying their respects - Arianna Akinowa and Leo Carnevale preparing to mark Remembrance Day