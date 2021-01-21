LITTLE ones are continuing to have fun at a Colchester nursery.
Despite everything going on in the outside world, these children are being well looked after at Second Steps Day Nursery.
Ninety-nine youngsters attend throughout the week, with 23 in the breakfast and after-school club at the Shrub End Road setting.
Second Steps Day Nursery has been open throughout the pandemic with a lot of key workers' children attending.
Manager Megan Lefley said: "We've continued to create a normal home-from-home environment for our children and pride ourselves on our exceptional safety regulations, when it comes to Covid.
"We've made sure they continue to enjoy regular events, like Pudsey Day for Children in Need and Harvest Festival.
"And we made sure they had lots of fun celebrating Christmas.
"At that time we were lucky enough to give something back to our community, giving out care packages throughout December.
"For each day of the month, we handed out small gift bags to key workers, such as the police, pharmacy and local school.
"This was in addition to offering promotions such as no registration fee when signing up in December and January and competitions for parents to win a free session and Christmas hamper."