OUR pub nostalgia continues to cause a real stir.

Tendring CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) member Mick Hearn dropped us a line after enjoying last week's spread on former Clacton and Walton venues.

He said he loves reminiscing but is always saddened to read about once-popular pubs disappearing from the north Essex landscape.

Mr Hearn has dipped into his own photo archive to send us these brilliant pictures, all from Clacton and surrounding Tendring villages.

Who remembers Warwick Castle, in Old Road? It once stood on the site of the current Aldi store.

Or maybe you enjoyed a tipple at The Marine, in Rosemary Road, or The Burrsville Arms, in Burrs Road, Great Clacton.

If you have old pictures of pubs or shops to share with our readers, we'd love to see them.

Email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

Hive of activity - The King Edward VII was next to Thorpe railway station and this picture was taken i 1970. When open on market days, it was very busy, usually with someone playing the piano. Mr Hearn added: "The other memory I have is driving down Thor Built on farmland - The Burrsville Arms was in Burrs Road, Great Clacton, and in business from 1936 to 1952. It was a club for people that lived on the estate being built around an old farmstead. Mr Hearn said: "The last landlord, George O’Brien, c Now a private house - The Gamekeepers, located in the hamlet of Ravens Green, Little Bentley, was listed in the census as a beer house in 1901 and closed in the early 1970s Rich history - The Lord Nelson, at Ramsey, was listed as an alehouse in 1814. It is now a private house Long gone - The Marine, in Rosemary Road, was listed as an alehouse in 1894 French flavour - The Swan, at Stones Green, was an alehouse from the 1760s and later turned into a French restaurant. Its name was changed to the Green Swan around 1990. It only lasted about a year before going out of business. It is now a private house Fond memories - The Wayland, in Weeley, opened as a freehouse in 1985 and, after changing ownership, became The Birches in 2001. The venue closed sometime after and there is now a small housing development on the same site. "This pub had a fantastic 20ft Gone but not forgotten - this picture is of The Wheatsheaf, in Little Bromley, and was listed as a beer house in 1894. It is now a private house Now demolished - the Warwick Castle, in Old Road, Clacton, once stood on the site of the current Aldi store. It was listed as an alehouse in 1902

