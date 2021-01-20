THE new year started in the best possible fashion for happy couple Ryan and Elysia Harvey.
2021 was less than six hours old when they welcomed little Arlo William Harvey into the world, at Colchester General Hospital.
Arlo arrived just after 5.30am and is a little brother for big sister Annabelle, who will be two in February.
The happy family live in Valley Road, Harwich.
Mrs Harvey, 25, said: "While 2020 didn't go as anyone planned, 2021 has already started in the best way.
"Adjusting to being a family of four has it challenges but we wouldn't have it any other way."
