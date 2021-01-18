There are few, if any, bigger annoyances for drivers than potholes.

The problem is such a hot topic Britain even has a special National Pothole Day every year in January.

Tendring is no stranger to a pothole and most residents would say the town is littered with them.

Some are of course bigger than others, but they are all at best an annoyance and at worst a serious danger to road users.

Recently we've even had rude graffiti created around some of the worst offenders in Wivenhoe.

We want to hear from you what you think are the worst potholes in Tendring.

Let us know what you think by sending us a photo along with details of where and when the photo was taken.

Email them to robbie.bryson@newsquest.co.uk or send them to us on Facebook.

What is National Pothole Day?

National Pothole Day is a campaign against the scourge of potholes in Britain.

A recent study by the group found 72 per cent of drivers have had to perform a dangerous manoeuvre to avoid the many potholes blighting the road network.

It surveyed over a thousand road users, including motorists, cyclists and motorcyclists, to understand how potholes affect the everyday road user.

Worryingly, they found that 7 per cent of drivers have been involved in an accident because of a pothole and that 66 per cent of people have had their vehicles damaged because of potholes, with 69 per cent spending over £100 to repair the damage.

About 5 per cent of drivers also reported seeing at least 5 potholes on their daily commute and 70 per cent of motorists have experienced delays on their journey because of them.

It is unsurprising that over 20 per cent of road users list potholes as the most annoying aspect of their daily commute – ahead of tailgating, speeding and road rage.

You can find out more at nomorepotholes.co.uk.

What is the Government doing?

Last March the Government set itself a target of target of filling 11 million potholes with the new Transport Infrastructure Investment Fund.

The £1.7 billion fund will be used to transform roads and bridges and help install new priority bus lanes at key locations.

Essex Highways receives funding each year to fill potholes and deal with other road defects.

For more information about potholes in Essex, click here.