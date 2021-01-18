Gazette readers have been in touch to share pictures of their furry, fluffy friends helping - or possibly hindering - them throughout the working day.
Today’s spread also includes pictures of our first tortoise, who is proving a welcome distraction for Rob and Gemma Binns.
If you’d like to share a photo, it’s not too late to join in the fun.
Send us some details by heading here.
Snuggled up - Angela Taylor sent this picture of her cats. She said: "They're keeping me company while working from home - even if they are hogging the best spot on the sofa"Great friend - Jessica Porter sent this picture of her dog and said "she's certainly keeping everyone company"Purrfect workmate - Joseph Bateman sent this picture of Tikkabilla, helping daughter Alexandra with her home schoolworkHelp or hindrance? - Laura Faupel sent this great picture. She said: "Nala is stopping me from getting any work done"Taking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoiseTaking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoiseTaking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoiseTaking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoiseNew colleagues - Sian Turner, from Clacton, is working from home with Elmo and Oleg
