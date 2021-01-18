ARE you working from home at the moment?

If so, are you being kept company by your beloved pet?

Gazette readers have been in touch to share pictures of their furry, fluffy friends helping - or possibly hindering - them throughout the working day.

Today’s spread also includes pictures of our first tortoise, who is proving a welcome distraction for Rob and Gemma Binns.

If you’d like to share a photo, it’s not too late to join in the fun.

Send us some details by heading here.

Snuggled up - Angela Taylor sent this picture of her cats. She said: "They're keeping me company while working from home - even if they are hogging the best spot on the sofa" Great friend - Jessica Porter sent this picture of her dog and said "she's certainly keeping everyone company" Purrfect workmate - Joseph Bateman sent this picture of Tikkabilla, helping daughter Alexandra with her home schoolwork Help or hindrance? - Laura Faupel sent this great picture. She said: "Nala is stopping me from getting any work done" Taking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoise Taking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoise Taking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoise Taking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoise New colleagues - Sian Turner, from Clacton, is working from home with Elmo and Oleg

