A WOMAN in her 90s has been rushed to hospital after crash which has left her with life-threatening injuries.
Police have been called to the A1124 Colchester Road between Halstead and Earls Colne following a serious crash.
The stretch of road is closed between Church Road and Stonebridge Hill.
It is believed the accident took place outside Blue Bridge farmhouse.
Reports say a woman in her 90s has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses near the crash have also seen an Essex and Air Ambulance land nearby.
It follows a collision between a silver Renault Twingo and a Ford S-Max, which occurred just before 12.40pm today (Friday, January 15).
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are advising drivers to avoid Colchester Road (A1124) from the junction of Church Road, as it has been closed.
"No arrests have been made.
"If you saw, or have dashcam footage, of either vehicle driving prior to the collision please call our Serious Collisions Investigation Unit on 101.
"The incident number to quote is 443 of 15 January."