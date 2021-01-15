TENDRING now has the ninth highest coronavirus infection rate in the country, the latest figures show.

Tendring's infection rate is now 1,138.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 989.3 cases per 100,000 people a week earlier, an increase of about 15 per cent.

This means it currently has the ninth highest Covid-19 infection rate of all areas in the country.

It has also seen the eighth biggest week-on-week rise over this period.

The infection rate in Tendring has fallen slightly over the last few days, with the majority, or 63 per cent, of areas in England seeing their rate drop.

Colchester's coronavirus infection rate has dropped by about 16 per cent in a week, the latest figures revealed.

Figures released today show the town's infection rate is now 755 cases per 100,000 people.

This is because there were 1,470 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the borough in the seven days to January 10.

The infection rate has dropped from 897.8 cases per 100,000 a week previously.

This is a decrease of roughly 16 per cent in a week.

Barking and Dagenham in London continues to have the highest rate in England, with 3,013 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 10 – the equivalent of 1,415.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,615.3 in the seven days to January 3.

Knowsley in Merseyside has the second highest rate, up from 928.0 to 1,363.5, with 2,057 new cases.

The figures are based on Public Health England data published on January 14 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.