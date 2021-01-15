An urgent flood warning has been issued for parts of Colchester, with homes and businesses at risk of water damage.

The Government has issued a red warning for the River Colne from Lexden to Halstead.

River levels are high, and continue to rise in response to the recent rainfall working its way through the system.

The warning says: "This message has been issued because flooding of homes and businesses is likely over the next few hours and into this evening, Friday January 15.

"Areas most at risk are Halstead, Earls Colne, Chappel, Ford Street and Lexden.

"We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages at this time.

"The forecast is for dry conditions today, which will allow river levels to lower, however, further rainfall expected through Saturday.

"Flood water is dangerous.

"Don't put yourself or others at risk.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary, and no later than 6pm on Friday."

You can see the warnings in place here.

Several flood alerts are also in place in Braintree and Chelmsford as well as in south Essex.