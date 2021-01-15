HARD-WORKING children have been embracing the challenges of remote learning.

Colne Engaine Church of England Primary School pupils have been taking part in live online lessons several times a day.

Headteacher Julie Sarti said: “We’re so proud of our school community - children, parents and carers - and all our staff, who have worked together to ensure learning and wellbeing remains at the heart of all we do.

“I’m deeply grateful to our staff, who have tweaked and redesigned every aspect of learning to make it accessible in virtual lessons.

“We’ve all had lots of fun getting to grips with learning online.

“Our parents and carers are doing an amazing job, managing working from home alongside supporting their children. This is a hard juggling act yet many have still found the time to send us messages of support.”

The school site is also open to some children, including those of critical workers.

Remote learning - Amberlie Humphries working hard with her teacher online Number crunching - Eleah Stephens practises doubling numbers Fairytale - Eliza Heard has been learning about Little Red Riding Hood Faith - Eliza Heard joining in with a prayer during one of her school's live online assemblies Number blocks - Ernie Turner-Hele getting to grips with multiplying, after a live online lesson with his teacher Reigning supreme - Henry Rees made a crown as he is learning all about kings and queens Royal approval - Joshua Purkiss is busy making a crown Keeping fit - Louie Knight joins in with a live PE lesson with Mr Larking Experiment - Louie Knight being a scientist New skils - Oliver Ruffle working on some tricky maths Deserved recognition - Olly Whitnell receiced one of the school's 'wow awards' in the post for working hard Water great idea - Oscar Rees shares his water cycle experiement Woodland scene - Patsy Ball has been learning about Little Red Riding Hood Queen Poppy - Poppy Nash shows off her fantastic queen's crown Great work - William Ruffle shares his phonics work