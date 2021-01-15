HARD-WORKING children have been embracing the challenges of remote learning.
Colne Engaine Church of England Primary School pupils have been taking part in live online lessons several times a day.
Headteacher Julie Sarti said: “We’re so proud of our school community - children, parents and carers - and all our staff, who have worked together to ensure learning and wellbeing remains at the heart of all we do.
“I’m deeply grateful to our staff, who have tweaked and redesigned every aspect of learning to make it accessible in virtual lessons.
“We’ve all had lots of fun getting to grips with learning online.
READ MORE:
IN PICTURES: Life continues at a fun, frantic pace for nursery school children
Working from home? Your furry friends are providing a helping hand
“Our parents and carers are doing an amazing job, managing working from home alongside supporting their children. This is a hard juggling act yet many have still found the time to send us messages of support.”
The school site is also open to some children, including those of critical workers.