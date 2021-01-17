Dancing On Ice contestant Billie Faiers has been getting messages of support from fellow The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins.

The skating show returns to screens tonight and former TOWIE star Billie has been partnered with pro Mark Hanretty.

The reality TV regular, 30, said that Collins, who competed on the ITV show in 2019, had been sending “really lovely, supportive messages” in response to her training updates on social media.

Collins, 39, was one of the most memorable contestants of the 11th series of the celebrity skating contest, but had a rocky time, falling on her face and becoming embroiled in a spat with then judge Jason Gardiner.

Talking about their friendship, Faiers said: “Gemma’s been messaging me, like every now and then, when I put something of us skating.

“She has been sending me really lovely, supportive messages, which obviously is so nice, because, you know, it’s nice just to have that support.

“And because she’s done the show, she knows like how it all works and everything.

“So yeah, she has been sending me really nice messages.”

The 2021 Dancing on Ice celebrities. Picture: ITV

Faiers also opened up about her tumbles during training, recalling an incident early on in which she lost her balance and fell backwards.

She said she “hit the ice really quickly” and gave herself “a bit of whiplash”, hurting her elbow, side and back.

Billie Faiers. Picture: PA

She said: “I don’t know if my reaction was really like… I couldn’t get my head around it because I sat there for a minute and (her skating partner) Mark was like, ‘You’re alright?’. And then he went, ‘Oh no you’re not’. And I started crying.”

She added: “I couldn’t help it. I was trying to hold it back because I’m not really an overly emotional person.

"But it’s mad, during this ice skating, it is all different emotions. It’s really hard to explain.”