DO you know someone who has gone the extra mile during the pandemic?

From collecting shopping and donations to running errands and raising money, the challenges of the past year have brought the best out in certain people.

Individuals, groups and, of course, our key workers have gone out of their way to help others, often selflessly donating their time and energy to support friends and neighbours. There are real heroes out there and we don’t want their good deeds to go unnoticed.

In fact, we want to reward them by shining the spotlight on their acts of kindness.

First, we need your help.

Drop us a line using the link below and tell us who you’re nominating as a community champion.

They might be a hard-working key worker - a nurse, doctor or shop worker.

Maybe you want to thank the delivery drivers, rubbish collectors, teachers, police and firefighters who have kept things running during these challenging times.

Or maybe you would like to flag up the efforts of someone who has done something special within your community - an act of kindness that has helped you or others and spread some cheer and goodwill.

Give us their name and tell us what they’ve done to help, support and inspire you and others.

Describe what makes them special and we’ll showcase their wonderful efforts in our print and online editions.

If you have a picture, even better.

Send us some details below or by emailing matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk