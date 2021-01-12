Would it be too much to ask that Tesco shows more consideration for the safety of their customers?
It seems that Tesco has a very relaxed attitude to customers and staff wearing face masks.
Perhaps this is not such a problem in big stores where there is space to avoid the inconsiderates - not those who are exempt.
However in the small confined spaces of their Express stores, such as Holland, it is an issue.
Any customer who asks a customer without a mask to make space can find themselves verbally abused and threatened and told to mind their own business.
Who cares.
Sadly a few arrows on the floor and consideration for other people don’t seem to work.
Any comment from Tesco will be interesting
R Williams
Laxton Grove, Great Holland
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment