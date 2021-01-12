Would it be too much to ask that Tesco shows more consideration for the safety of their customers?

It seems that Tesco has a very relaxed attitude to customers and staff wearing face masks.

Perhaps this is not such a problem in big stores where there is space to avoid the inconsiderates - not those who are exempt.

However in the small confined spaces of their Express stores, such as Holland, it is an issue.

Any customer who asks a customer without a mask to make space can find themselves verbally abused and threatened and told to mind their own business.

Who cares.

Sadly a few arrows on the floor and consideration for other people don’t seem to work.

Any comment from Tesco will be interesting

R Williams

Laxton Grove, Great Holland