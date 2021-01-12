A MANHUNT has been launched after a man was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance before being assaulted in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Essex Police officers and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to Penfold Road, in Clacton, at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

The force discovered a 22-year-old man had been involved in an altercation with two other men in a block of flats.

During the fracas the victim was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance and was subsequently transported to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Police officers carried out a search of the area for the suspects but so far no arrest have been made and enquiries remain ongoing.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are investigating an assault on a man in Penfold Road, Clacton.

“We are treating it as a targeted incident.”

One eyewitness, who lives not far from where the incident took place, says she was left taken aback when she saw the plethora of emergency vehicles descend on Penfold Road.

She said: “There must have been about six emergency vehicles in total, including ambulances and police cars, and we didn’t know what was going on.

“They closed the street off and we felt it was really strange to see such a big response.

“We saw some police officers searching around cars which were parked on the street.

“I was shocked to see so many blue lights at top of my road.”

Paul Honeywood, Essex County Councillor for Clacton West, slammed those responsible for the assault and also sent his well-wishes to the injured victim.

He said: “I was really shocked to hear of this horrific attack and I condemn those responsible.

"Attacking people with potentially dangerous substances seems to be a worrying and growing trend which must be stopped.

"My thoughts go out to the young man who was attacked and injured in this incident and I praise the emergency services for their work."

Essex Police is urging anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and has any information to contact 101 quoting incident number 928 of 10 January.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.