IT'S hard to imagine a time when social distancing wasn't part of everyday life.

The rule has become pivotal in the fight against coronavirus, to try and slow down the spread of the virus.

It's become so much the norm that we now find it hard to remember a time when it felt safe to hug, embrace or shake hands, let alone be part of a huge crowd.

That's why the pictures on this spread are so striking.

They show a huge audience at Colchester's JobServe Community Stadium, there to watch superstar Sir Elton John in June 2014.

The flamboyant, award-winning musician delighted 16,000 fans and they rose as one as he opened the show and sang favourites including Candle in the Wind and I'm Still Standing.

Pictures: STEVE BRADING

Elton John at Weston Homes Stadium, Colchester.

Can you feel the love tonight? - fans turned out in force to watch Sir Elton

Elton John at Weston Homes Stadium, Colchester.

Cheers - these Elton fans enjoyed their big night at the Jobserve Community Stadium

Elton John at Weston Homes Stadium, Colchester.

Give us a wave - fans soak up the atmosphere before the start of the concert

Elton John at Weston Homes Stadium, Colchester.

Three cheers - Rob and Lorraine King enjoy their big night out

Elton John at Weston Homes Stadium, Colchester.

We’re still standing - the anticipation builds before the start of the concert

Elton John at Weston Homes Stadium, Colchester.

Don’t go breaking my heart - these fans get ready for the show to begin

Elton John at Weston Homes Stadium, Colchester.

Looking the part - these fans came suitably attired

Elton John at Weston Homes Stadium, Colchester.

Rocket man - Sir Elton John came to town in June 2014

Elton John at Weston Homes Stadium, Colchester.

Your song - these fans get ready for the action to begin

Elton John at Weston Homes Stadium, Colchester.

Baying for more - fans catch a glimpse of the singing superstar