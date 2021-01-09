TWO robbers posed as police officers before stealing car keys and a watch from inside a man's house.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened in Woodberry Way, Walton, yesterday (Friday, January 8).

Two men, described as wearing police uniform, approached a man as he was getting out of his car at 3.45pm.

It was reported the men asked him if he had any money, put him in handcuffs and then stole items including car keys and a Rolex watch, from inside his home.

The suspects then left the scene.

The first man is described as being of mixed heritage, 6ft 1ins or 6ft 2ins in height, of athletic build, in his 30s, and had stubble.

The second man is described as white, in his 50s or 60s, 5ft 8ins tall, of average build and with mousey-brown coloured hair.

They were both described as wearing black trousers, black t-shirts, and black body armour with ‘Police’ insignia on.

Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward and have urged the public to verify a police officer's identity if they are unsure.

A spokesman said: "Officers will always carry ID so if you are approached by someone claiming to be an officer and you want verify they are legitimate please ask for that ID.

"If you are still not satisfied then please call 101 to verify the officer’s identification.

"Our officers will also not approach members of the public asking if they have any money."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/4530/21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.