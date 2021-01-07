ARRESTS have been made after a man was attack and left in a layby with life-changing injuries.
The 37-year-old man was found in a layby on the B1035 in Mistley at 5.45pm on Saturday.
Two men aged 28 and 54 from Clacton were arrested last night on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
They remain in custody for questioning.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the assault, which left the victim with numerous injuries.
It is believed he may have been forced into a red Renault van in the Beach Road area of Clacton before being assaulted and left in Mistley.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We’d like to speak to anyone who was driving in the Beach Road or B1035 area at the times between 2.30pm and 5.30pm on January 2 and saw a red Red Renault van or has dash cam footage."
If you have any information call Clacton CID quoting reference 42/1335/21 or call 101.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
