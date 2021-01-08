IT has been just over a decade since Matt Cardle claimed the Christmas number one after winning The X Factor.

Matt, who grew up near Halstead, saw his debut single When We Collide reach the top spot a week after claiming the X Factor title in 2010.

Matt’s song sold 439,000 copies to see off competition from a number of Facebook-led campaigns, Rihanna Ft Drake, and the original version of the single by Biffy Clyro.

And over the years north Essex has had its fair share of X Factor success.

Here is a look back at the stars who started their career on the TV talent show.

Born in Witham, Olly Murs attended Howbridge Junior School, in Witham, and Notley High School, in Braintree, where he was a striker in the school’s football team.

Murs shot to fame in 2009 when he came second in the sixth series of the X Factor.

In 2010, Murs released his debut single Please Don’t Let Me Go, which debuted at number one on the UK Singles Charts and received a gold certification.

He has since gone on to be a coach on The Voice UK and will play a homecoming concert in Colchester’s Castle Park this summer.

Stevi Ritchie, from Colchester, came sixth in the competition back in 2014.

He was mentored by Simon Cowell and made it to the live shows as a wildcard act.

He went on to appear on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 and later signed a deal with Sony Music Japan.

Maldon-born singer Sam Callahan appeared on The X Factor in 2013. He was eliminated in week six.