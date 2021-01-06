AN inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in St Osyth.
Martin Fox, 53, died following a collision which occurred on Pump Hill in St Osyth, on the evening of December 18.
Police were called following reports a man had come off his motorbike near the BP Garage.
Mr Fox was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people were arrested following the collision.
A 58-year-old man and woman and a 35-year-old woman, from St Osyth were all arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink and drugs.
They were also arrested for failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
The 35-year-old woman has been released on bail until January 15.
The 58-year-old man and woman have been released under investigation.
At the opening of the inquest in Chelmsford yesterday, the coroner confirmed a post mortem examination had found the cause of Mr Fox’s death was due to severe chest and head injury.
