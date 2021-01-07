TRIBUTES have poured in for a quirky seaside stalwart and relentless fundraiser who has sadly died following a battle with a devastating disease.

Ken Wright, 75, from Walton, died in hospital on New Year’s Eve having inspiringly fought cancer – always with a smile on his face - for more than a year.

Well known throughout the town thanks to his jolly demeanour and colourful costumes, the Ipswich Town fan’s death has had a saddening effect on many.

Maria Eastwood, who works at the community centric Walton Forum, met Ken more than ten years ago when he turned up to a charity walk dressed in a pink tutu.

Over the next decade he would go on to regularly help Maria at endless fundraising events, often donning a different eye-catching outfit.

Paying tribute to the late Ken she said: “What a legend we have lost, I am heartbroken, he was the highlight of my day.

“We became firm friends and at every event I could rely on his colourful costumes and his great smiley face.

“He was hands down the happiest person I have ever known, and not much got him down.

“Sometimes he would come and see me and rant, but only ever for a couple of minutes, then he would be laughing again.

“He raised so much money for charity over the years and shook buckets for everyone, he must have raised absolute thousands.

“He was the Walton Legend, and he was much loved, so he will be sadly missed.”

The popular football fanatic would often been taken out to Ipswich Town matches and other locations by PCSO Paul Brassey and PCSO Robert Diss.

Mr Diss has now poignantly reflected on his experiences with the ever sprightly and joyous Ken.

“I remember taking Ken out for the day on the foot ferry from Harwich to Felixstowe Fort and back,” he added.

“He was such good company and a happy, colourful and outgoing person.

“He was committed to fundraising, particularly when collecting for Remember Day every year – he will be missed by the local community.

“The small team of PCSOs at Walton Police Station are very saddened by the new of Ken’s passing.”

Two of Ken's good friends, Ruth and Brian, have also paid tribute.

They said: "It was a privilege to call Ken our friend.

"Of cause he could be frustrating at times, turning up on our doorstep unannounced wanting all sorts of things done straight away but he was always kind hearted, generous and had a smile for everyone.

"He was renowned for his loud laugh and someone reminded us he was a bit like Mr Ben who would pop up in all the appropriate places wearing a flamboyant outfit for the occasion.

"He always seemed to be in the right place whenever something happened and would be the first to tell you the news.

"We will miss his extrovert character but know he is in a better place now, not hampered by deafness and at peace."