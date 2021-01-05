HOME schooling is back on the agenda for households across north Essex.

With the country back in lockdown and schools closed, parents will be once again be playing the role of teacher.

Whether it's inventing science experiments, spelling, painting, reading or taking part in physical exercise, we'd love to see what you're up to as you begin to navigate life in the home classroom again.

Are your primary school children enjoying a dinosaur day or are your teenagers engaged in remote learning with their teachers and classmates?

Whatever you're up to, we'd love to hear what's worked well, to celebrate your child's achievements and share their success with other readers.

Their efforts may also inspire others.

Equally, don't be afraid to tell us about things that didn't work so well.

Make no mistake, we're not here to judge and think both parents and children are real heroes at this challenging time.

Use the form below to send us your pictures of home school life, plus a few details like the names of your children, where you are and what you are working on today.

Also share any ideas or top tips to help others in the same position.

We'll feature as many of your pictures as we can as we all get stuck into home schooling together.