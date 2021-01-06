It is very likely that Government actions and announcements partly depend on what they are effectively forced to do by what they believe the people will accept.
Thus the U-turn on school closings and its timing did not only depend on the scientific and medical advice, but on a realisation that unless they announce policy that is reasonably achievable, they risk social disorder.
Now is the time for us all to be active members of trade unions and citizens groups that understand our personal situation, be that age, disability or other social circumstance.
We need our newspapers to constantly publish details of those organisations who are speaking out for ordinary people and we need all media outlets to ensure specialist opinions get wider communication than small groups can achieve.
Andrew S Hatton
D’Arcy Road, Tolleshunt Knights
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment