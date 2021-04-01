Clacton and Frinton Gazette
Boris Johnson announces new lockdown - recap

RECAP: Boris Johnson announces new lockdown

By Joseph Reaidi

Last updated:

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown, similar to the first March lockdown.
  • More than 26,000 Covid-19 patients are in hospital in England, compared with the 18,000 people in hospital on Boxing Day.
  • The Covid alert system has hit the highest threat level, and the UK chief's medical officers believe the NHS is near breaking point of being overwhelmed.
  • To find out more about what was announced tonight, go through our archived live-blog.