Live updates as Boris Johnson set to announce new lockdown
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a new national restrictions, believed to be similar to the first March lockdown.
- The prime minister will address the nation in a televised statement at 8pm.
- It is believed schools will be closed for most pupils, after the prime minister previously insisting that schools are safe.
- More than 26,000 Covid-19 patients are in hospital in England, compared with the 18,000 people in hospital on Boxing Day.
- The Covid alert system has hit the highest threat level, and the UK chief's medical officers believe the NHS is near breaking point of being overwhelmed.
- Follow our live-blog for more updates
