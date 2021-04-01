Live updates as Boris Johnson announces new lockdown
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown, similar to the first March lockdown.
- --
- More than 26,000 Covid-19 patients are in hospital in England, compared with the 18,000 people in hospital on Boxing Day.
- --
- The Covid alert system has hit the highest threat level, and the UK chief's medical officers believe the NHS is near breaking point of being overwhelmed.
- --
- Follow our live-blog for more updates
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment