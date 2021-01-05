Once again the subject of cycling dominates the letters page of the Gazette.

Sir Bob is attacked for pointing out the obvious (January 1, “Don’t attack doctor over cycling, Sir Bob”) and Darren Hope suggests we should all get together, motorists and cyclists, as everyone contributes to the upkeep of the roads (January 1, “No-one’s paid road tax since the 30s”).

Well, let’s just put cycling in its place shall we? It is a minority past-time that appears to have a disproportionate voice and power when it comes to influence on decisions regarding the roads.

The health benefits of exercise are manifest, no-one would question that, but cycling on the roads is unnecessary as exercise.

There are many other ways to get your heart pumping that do not involve holding up traffic.

As Mr Hope says, we all pay our council tax, income tax and VAT, cyclists and vehicle users alike.

But in addition, vehicle use contributes £6billion through VED and £26billion through fuel tax.

It is vehicle users, not cyclists, who pay for the roads.

Roads are about transit and decisions should be made around the most beneficial means to perform that transit.

If there are 10,000 cars to every cyclist using a stretch of road, it is madness to give that one cyclist a third of the road, no matter how many times he uses it. A cycle lane will not attract hundreds of people to abandon their cars.

If it’s cold and wet, they will still take their car to wherever they need to go, that’s human nature.

If they need to transport anything bigger than can be stuffed into a rucksack, they will take their car.

If the journey is of sufficient distance, they will take their car.

The Covid pandemic increased the numbers of people cycling around the country, but it wasn’t primarily because they felt safer on the mostly deserted roads. It was because they were bored and were struggling to find things to do in lockdown.

The pandemic also changed the way we shop. The vast majority of retail is now performed online.

There has been a huge increase of delivery vehicles, large and small, using the road network.

They need to move around quickly and efficiently.

Cycling has its place, but unfortunately its place is not on the roads, regardless of how loud or well placed their supporters may be.

Ian Horn

Vine Drive, Wivenhoe