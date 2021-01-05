AN inspiring little fighter who underwent what his parents believed would be a life-changing transplant is once again at major risk due to complications.

Ernie Toms, who is just two-years-old, was diagnosed with the potentially life-threatening Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome just a few months after being born in 2018.

His diagnosis came at the same time his brother, Reggie, who is four, was also battling the debilitating illness which causes immune systems to weaken.

Earlier last year, brave Ernie underwent a cell transplant before being allowed to return to his home in Clacton.

Initially, doctors from Great Ormand Street Hospital in London, his loving parents, Charlotte, and Lionel, both 31, and eldest brother George, who is eight, were impressed with his rapid progress.

But the success of Ernie’s battle against the rare condition, which only affects between one and ten males in every million, has halted.

Charlotte said: “Ernie’s transplant unfortunately was not as successful as we wanted, and the donor cells in his body dropped by 22 per cent.

“He has since had to have two top-ups which means the donor had to give more cells and them doctors infused them through his central line into his blood.

“The only problem with having cells without having more chemotherapy is there is a major risk of reaction in his body.

“So, we are now currently waiting to see if these top-ups are going to push Ernie’s donor engraftment up or not.”

But Charlotte added: “Wiskott boys are warriors and every day they get up and carry on.

“Ernie is still his happy self and you wouldn’t know he was any different to other child.”

Charlotte and Lionel have also had to navigate Ernie and the rest of the family throughout the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the added risks posed to vulnerable people like Ernie, hospital consultations were mainly carried out over the phone to minimise risk.

Although Ernie is now shielding, due to Essex being placed under the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions, Charlotte said she remains thankful and feels fortunate.

“We took George out of school before the first lockdown so we could protect Ernie,” added Charlotte.

“We were really worried, especially as it was all so unknown, but over time Great Ormond Street Hospital and our team at Colchester Hospital reassured us.

“Covid-19 has not had any detrimental effect on Ernie’s treatment. I believe this is because he was already having his transplant before the virus hit.

“There are plenty of families out there whose transplants have been delayed or there is complications around getting donor cells now.

“So, we take every day as it comes, and that gets us through.”

The family has appealed for support to help with living and travelling costs while the Ernie undergoes treatment.

They had to give up their jobs to care for their sons.

To donate to Ernie during his on-going treatment visit tinyurl.com/wsbocq9.